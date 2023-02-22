Mac McClung having huge impact on ticket sales for his G League team

Mac McClung is one of the hottest commodities in basketball right now.

Front Office Sports reported on Wednesday that McClung, who just won the Slam Dunk Contest at NBA All-Star Weekend, is having a major impact on ticket sales for his G League team, the Delaware Blue Coats. Spokesman Alex Yoh told Front Office Sports that the team’s ticket sales are up five times the daily average since McClung won the event four days ago.

The Blue Coats play their home games at Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Del. The arena seats 2,500 fans (with prices for one game this week ranging from $11 to $64, Front Office Sports adds).

The 24-year-old McClung thrilled fans everywhere with his scintillating performance at the Dunk Contest, showing off his creativity and his implausible athleticism (while not missing a single attempt either).

You can see the video of McClung’s best dunks here.

McClung was already playing for the Blue Coats, posting a well-rounded line of 19.1 points (on a scorching 57.9 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from deep) with 2.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game in 18 regular season appearances. He signed a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this month but still plays for the Blue Coats since it is a two-way deal (the Blue Coats are the 76ers’ G League affiliate).

The former viral star McClung was already doing well for himself with his big prize winnings from the Dunk Contest. Now he is sharing the wealth with his G League team too.