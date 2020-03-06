Magic coach Steve Clifford taken to hospital after feeling ill during game

Orlando Magic head coach Steve Clifford stopped coaching during the third quarter of the team’s game on Friday night due to illness.

The Magic public relations staff inquired to find out what was going on and learned that Clifford was ill and taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

During the third quarter of tonight’s game at Minnesota, Orlando Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford came down with an illness. Clifford is being taken to a local hospital to undergo further evaluation. — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) March 7, 2020

Clifford went to the locker room during the third quarter, leaving Ty Corbin to coach the team.

Ty Corbin is up and coaching the @OrlandoMagic right now. No word yet on Head Coach Steve Clifford and why he isn't on the sideline. We'll keep you updated. #MagicAboveAll #NBA pic.twitter.com/BUX1safQWi — FOX Sports Florida & Sun (@FOXSportsFL) March 7, 2020

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski says Clifford was examined by team doctors before going to a local hospital for more examination.

The Magic are in Minnesota as part of a road trip and planning to stay in the state for another night before heading to Houston for Sunday’s game against the Rockets.