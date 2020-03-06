pixel 1
Friday, March 6, 2020

Magic coach Steve Clifford taken to hospital after feeling ill during game

March 6, 2020
by Larry Brown

Orlando Magic head coach Steve Clifford stopped coaching during the third quarter of the team’s game on Friday night due to illness.

The Magic public relations staff inquired to find out what was going on and learned that Clifford was ill and taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Clifford went to the locker room during the third quarter, leaving Ty Corbin to coach the team.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski says Clifford was examined by team doctors before going to a local hospital for more examination.

The Magic are in Minnesota as part of a road trip and planning to stay in the state for another night before heading to Houston for Sunday’s game against the Rockets.


