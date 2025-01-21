Magic Johnson reportedly eyeing surprising NBA ownership move

Magic Johnson may no longer be a Los Angeles Lakers lifer in one regard.

Jack Bezants of DailyMail.com reported on Tuesday that the retired NBA icon Johnson is in the mix to lead the ownership group of an NBA expansion team located in either Las Vegas or Kansas City. The report adds that several investment groups in Las Vegas specifically are interested in partnering with Johnson, given his business experience and his already-extensive sports ownership portfolio.

The 65-year-old Johnson does indeed have numerous ownership stakes in several prominent teams across a wide variety of sports (including MLB’s Los Angeles Dodgers, the NFL’s Washington Commanders, the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks, and MLS’ Los Angeles FC). But when it comes to his NBA portfolio, Johnson has never held a stake in a team other than his beloved Lakers (purchasing a roughly 4.5 percent share of the team in 1994 for a reported $10 million before eventually selling those shares in 2010).

Johnson has said in the past that he has declined ownership opportunities in multiple other NBA teams because of his love for the Lakers. But that love may now be reaching its limit, especially if Johnson gets a chance to team up with this other basketball big dog who is interested in expansion ownership.