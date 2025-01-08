Magic get big injury news on Paolo Banchero

Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero haș been sidelined for more than two months with an oblique injury, but the former first overall pick is set to make his return this week.

Banchero îs expected to return to action for either the Magic’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night or Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Banchero had gotten off to an outstanding start to the season before he was shut down on Oct. 30 due to a torn oblique. He had 31 points in that loss to the Chicago Bulls and scored a career-high 50 points in Orlando’s win over the Indiana Pacers two days prior.

Though he has played in just five games this season, Banchero is averaging 29.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. The former Duke star was the NBA’s Rookie of the Year in 2023 and went on to make an All-Star team as a sophomore last season.

The Magic are 22-16 and entered Wednesday in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. They have played well despite losing Banchero and Franz Wagner, who remains out with an oblique injury of his own.

Banchero’s return to the lineup should give Orlando a huge boost.