Malachi Flynn has great quote about his first career 50-point game

Malachi Flynn had a huge breakout game on Wednesday night, and he offered a great quote about it afterwards.

Flynn scored 50 points off the bench in his Detroit Pistons’ 121-113 loss at the Atlanta Hawks. Flynn went 18/25 including 5/9 on three-pointers for his 50-point game. The 50-point game was well beyond his previous career high of 27 points, which came during his rookie season.

Flynn, who was acquired by the Pistons from the Knicks in February, has steadily seen his minutes — and production — increase.

But until Wednesday, he had never scored 50 points in a game — at any level. And he had a great quote about that fact.

“I almost did in high school. I had 49 and my coach took me out. I still have a grudge,” Flynn joked.

Tonight was the first time Malachi Flynn scored 50 points in a game at any level of basketball. “I almost did in high school. I had 49 and my coach took me out. I still have a grudge."@JLEdwardsIII on Flynn's record-setting performance https://t.co/8M0RVFfOqD — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) April 4, 2024

Flynn has seen his playing time increase thanks to his trade away from a playoff team to a lottery team. The former first-round pick is making the most of his garbage-time opportunities with the Pistons, and now fans across the league have taken note.