Malik Beasley suspended 12 games over offseason arrest

Malik Beasley has been suspended 12 games by the NBA over an offseason arrest.

Beasley was arrested in September last year for alleged marijuana possession and receiving and concealing stolen weapons. Beasley was originally released from jail without charges, but that changed earlier this month.

Beasley pleaded guilty to one count of felony threats of violence. He was sentenced on Feb. 9 to 120 days in jail, though he is likely to serve the time after the season. He might serve the sentence as part of a work release program or even through home confinement.

Beasley originally faced felony charges related to controlled narcotics and stolen property, but the charges were reduced in a plea deal.

“I will take this time to reflect on my decisions. I apologize to all the great fans out there who have supported me during this difficult time and I promise I will come back very soon as a better person and player,” Beasley said in a statement on Thursday.

The 24-year-old guard signed a 4-year, $60 million contract extension with Minnesota prior to the season. He is having a career year with 20.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game this season. He has been part of other headlines this offseason and is facing some additional off-court issues.