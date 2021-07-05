Mallory Edens, daughter of Bucks owner, gets help from Mets in seeking lost dog

Mallory Edens, the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Wes Edens, is dealing with an unfortunate situation as she tries to locate her lost dog. The New York Mets are trying to help.

Edens took to Twitter on Saturday to share the news that her dog, Prince, got off his leash while being walked by a dog walker in Queens, New York.

LOST DOG! My dog Prince was in queens this morning with his dog walker and got off his leash. If seen or found PLEASE call the number on this flyer! We have been looking all day and still no luck. He is my whole entire heart I just wanna bring him home pic.twitter.com/DxUKCy1pd8 — Mallory Edens (@MedensEdens) July 4, 2021

The location where the dog went missing was near Citi Field, so the Mets also alerted their 1.1 million Twitter followers. Edens thanked them for their help.

Thank you so much for the help @Mets . Prince went missing about a mile from city field yesterday — I haven’t slept and we are looking everywhere for him. Please please please contact me at the number in the flyer I posted if you see him! He is my whole entire heart. https://t.co/j5n8e92jl5 — Mallory Edens (@MedensEdens) July 4, 2021

Edens’ Instagram indicates she got Prince a little over a year ago.

Edens is a big supporter of the Bucks, so their appearance in the NBA Finals is a huge deal for her and her family. If you remember, she even got into a friendly war with Drake during the playoffs two years ago.

Having a dog go missing is always terrible, but it’s even worse that Edens is dealing with it at such an otherwise exciting time. We’ll keep our fingers crossed for a happy ending.