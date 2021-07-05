 Skip to main content
Mallory Edens, daughter of Bucks owner, gets help from Mets in seeking lost dog

July 5, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Mallory Edens

Mallory Edens, the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Wes Edens, is dealing with an unfortunate situation as she tries to locate her lost dog. The New York Mets are trying to help.

Edens took to Twitter on Saturday to share the news that her dog, Prince, got off his leash while being walked by a dog walker in Queens, New York.

The location where the dog went missing was near Citi Field, so the Mets also alerted their 1.1 million Twitter followers. Edens thanked them for their help.

Edens’ Instagram indicates she got Prince a little over a year ago.

Edens is a big supporter of the Bucks, so their appearance in the NBA Finals is a huge deal for her and her family. If you remember, she even got into a friendly war with Drake during the playoffs two years ago.

Having a dog go missing is always terrible, but it’s even worse that Edens is dealing with it at such an otherwise exciting time. We’ll keep our fingers crossed for a happy ending.

