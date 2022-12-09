Manny Pacquiao goes viral for funny post about Jordan Clarkson

Manny Pacquiao knows talent when he sees it, especially from one of his countrymen.

Utah Jazz shooting guard Jordan Clarkson was ejected from Wednesday’s game against the Golden State Warriors over an incident with Warriors big Jonathan Kuminga. Late in the fourth quarter, Kuminga blocked a Clarkson shot attempt and came down with the loose ball. Clarkson then hit Kuminga with a hard wrap-up foul, which Kuminga took exception to. Tempers flared, and Clarkson squared up his fists as if ready to fight. Take a look.

Jonathan Kuminga and Jordan Clarkson got into it 😳 pic.twitter.com/3FzgcG60dc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 8, 2022

Clarkson was ultimately given a flagrant 2 foul for the wrap-up, resulting in an automatic ejection. The night was not a total wash for him though, as the Jazz scored the final five points of the game for an improbable 124-123 win over the Warriors.

Additionally, Clarkson earned the respect of the retired Filipino boxing great Pacquiao. Commenting on a video of the altercation on Instagram, Pacquiao left a funny comment, writing of Clarkson, “I see potential.”

Former boxing champ Manny Pacquiao thinks Clarkson has a future in the ring 😅🥊 pic.twitter.com/PuZRBYquGr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 9, 2022

Clarkson, who is half-Filipino, definitely seemed to draw inspiration from Pacquiao with that fighting stance. Despite being a right-handed shooter, Clarkson instinctively got into a southpaw stance, just like the one that the lefty Pacquiao made famous during his many years of dominance in the ring.

The former Sixth Man of the Year Clarkson has also crossed paths with Pacquiao in the past, even once posing for a great picture with him.