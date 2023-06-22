Marcus Smart is surprise inclusion in Kristaps Porzingis-to-Celtics trade

The longest-tenured Boston Celtics player is no more.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Wednesday that the Celtics have traded veteran guard Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of a three-team deal. The trade also involves the Washington Wizards sending veteran big man Kristaps Porzingis back to Boston.

Here are the full trade details:

-Celtics: receive Porzingis, a 2023 first-round pick (No. 25 overall), and a 2024 first-round pick (via Golden State)

-Wizards: receive Tyus Jones, Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala, and a 2023 second-round pick (No. 35 overall)

-Grizzlies: receive Smart

The Celtics had already agreed earlier in the day to acquire Porzingis in a three-team deal with the Wizards and the LA Clippers (which would have had Malcolm Brogdon going to the Clippers and Marcus Morris plus other assets going to the Wizards). However, the deal fell apart hours later for a big reason. Now Porzingis has opted into $36 million contract for next year to get his move to Boston anyway (with help from the Grizzlies as the third team instead of the Clippers).

Smart being traded away is the big surprise here. He was the Celtics’ lottery pick back in 2014 and had been with them for his entire career, with his grit and toughness serving as a major component of their overall identity. Smart was the NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2022 and had been a mainstay in Boston’s starting lineup for years (including for their 2022 Finals berth).

But now Smart is off to Memphis where he should be a dependable veteran for a mostly young and immature team. Smart will also be able to start for the Grizzlies, at least while Ja Morant serves his lengthy new suspension.