Monday, August 16, 2021

Marcus Smart tweets his reaction to huge contract extension with Celtics

August 16, 2021
by Larry Brown

Marcus Smart is staying in Boston for a while.

Smart and the Boston Celtics agreed to a four-year, $77 million contract extension.

Smart, who was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft out of Oklahoma State, is still under contract through the upcoming season for $14.3 million. His upcoming season is his last of a four-year, $52 million extension he signed with Boston prior to the 2018 season. The new extension will begin in the 2022-2023 season.

Smart counted his seasons with the team via a tweet sent on Monday. He used the four-leaf clover to represent his past seven seasons with the Celtics, plus the four more.

His tweet should actually have an extra clover, since he is under contract with the team for another five seasons.

The 27-year-old guard has spent his entire career with the Celtics. He has twice made the All-Defensive team in the NBA and prides himself on his defense and toughness.

Smart actually saw his role expanded last season to a new level. That allowed him to average a career-high 13.1 points and 5.7 assists per game.

The contract extension for Smart likely ends speculation that he could get traded.

