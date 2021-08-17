Marcus Smart tweets his reaction to huge contract extension with Celtics

Marcus Smart is staying in Boston for a while.

Smart and the Boston Celtics agreed to a four-year, $77 million contract extension.

Smart, who was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft out of Oklahoma State, is still under contract through the upcoming season for $14.3 million. His upcoming season is his last of a four-year, $52 million extension he signed with Boston prior to the 2018 season. The new extension will begin in the 2022-2023 season.

Smart counted his seasons with the team via a tweet sent on Monday. He used the four-leaf clover to represent his past seven seasons with the Celtics, plus the four more.

+ — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) August 16, 2021

His tweet should actually have an extra clover, since he is under contract with the team for another five seasons.

The 27-year-old guard has spent his entire career with the Celtics. He has twice made the All-Defensive team in the NBA and prides himself on his defense and toughness.

Smart actually saw his role expanded last season to a new level. That allowed him to average a career-high 13.1 points and 5.7 assists per game.

The contract extension for Smart likely ends speculation that he could get traded.