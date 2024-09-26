 Skip to main content
Mark Cuban has great response to satirical post about him

September 26, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Mark Cuban clapping

May 24, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks majority owner Mark Cuban walks on the court before game four of the 2022 Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Cuban pays attention to what is written and said about him around the internet, and the longtime Dallas Mavericks owner had a great response to one publication who ruthlessly trolled him.

The Babylon Bee, which a well-known news satire website, published a story on Tuesday that praised Cuban for proving that even mentally challenged people can become insanely rich. The 66-year-old billionaire shared the story on X and had a sarcastic reaction.

“If I can do it. You can do it,” Cuban wrote along with a smiling emoji.

The Babylon Bee is a conservative site, so it is no coincidence that the fictional story was written after Cuban publicly endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Cuban has been one of the most visible team owners in sports for years. There was even talk of him running for political office after he recently sold a majority stake in the Mavericks. You need to have thick skin to be in the position he has been in, and Cuban showed once again that he has it.

