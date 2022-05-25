Mark Cuban gets meme treatment over leak at American Airlines Center

Mark Cuban gave a new meaning to the phrase “if looks could kill” during Tuesday’s Western Conference Finals game.

The Dallas Mavericks’ Game 4 battle against the Golden State Warriors was briefly delayed before the start of the second half due to a leak in the roof of American Airlines Center. You can see the video of the leak here.

The delay lasted for about 16 minutes before the third quarter got underway. But the real star of the show was the ticked-off reaction of the Mavs owner Cuban. The TNT broadcast aired Cuban in his courtside seat looking very unhappy about the leak. Even funnier was that Cuban had on one of the Mavericks giveaway shirts while he was quietly seething.

Mark Cuban is firing someone tonight. pic.twitter.com/o56xZtvovv — Artūras Karnišovas Fan Club (@arturasfanclub) May 25, 2022

The image of a stewing Cuban absolutely sent many people on Twitter. Here were some of the best memes and reactions about Cuban, who looked ready to fire absolutely everybody.

Imo watching Mark Cuban stew over a leak in the roof is actually better entertainment than playoff basketball pic.twitter.com/vY58q6kCqv — Ben Koo (@bkoo) May 25, 2022

Mark Cuban is worth too much damn money to have a leak in his arena. i’m judging 😂 — Ashley Nicole Moss (@AshNicoleMoss) May 25, 2022

someone has to finesse their way onto the next Shark Tank and pitch Mark Cuban an umbrella company. just for the content. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) May 25, 2022

Everybody looking at Mark Cuban while the roof leaking pic.twitter.com/W4Jgtw24Rc — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) May 25, 2022

What Mark Cuban needs right now pic.twitter.com/OSXHHfKVsn — Piñata Farms 🪅 (@pinatafarms) May 25, 2022

Mark Cuban is about to fire half the city of Dallas for the leak in the roof 😂 pic.twitter.com/x3O1xcfMUO — KNBR (@KNBR) May 25, 2022

The leak was obviously a very poor look for Cuban and the Mavs. It was the team’s most important game of the year (as they needed a win to avoid elimination), only for them to get hit with this unexpected and totally avoidable distraction.

Fortunately for the Mavs, they did not appear to be at all affected by the delay, outscoring the Warriors by 14 points in the third quarter to extend their 15-point halftime lead to 29. But Cuban will probably still have some angry phone calls to make after the game, especially since this is apparently not the first time that this has happened at AAC this season.