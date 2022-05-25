 Skip to main content
Mavericks-Warriors game delayed due to leak at American Airlines Center

May 24, 2022
by Larry Brown

Towels cover the floor

The start of the second half for Game 4 of the Western Conference finals on Tuesday night in Dallas was delayed due to a leak at American Airlines Center.

Water was coming through the roof at the arena and leaking onto the court. Arena officials were using towels to try and soak up the water.

“It’s a mix of liquid and debris coming from the ceiling,” TNT’s Allie LaForce reported.

The Mavericks’ tunnel also had a leak.

This is the second time this season that AAC has had a leak during a game.

Game 4 was delayed about 16 minutes due to the leak. The Mavericks entered the game trailing 3-0 in the series but led by 15 at the half.

