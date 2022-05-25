Mavericks-Warriors game delayed due to leak at American Airlines Center

The start of the second half for Game 4 of the Western Conference finals on Tuesday night in Dallas was delayed due to a leak at American Airlines Center.

Water was coming through the roof at the arena and leaking onto the court. Arena officials were using towels to try and soak up the water.

Warriors-Mavs delayed due to a ceiling leak at American Airlines Center pic.twitter.com/gEePztjPIs — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 25, 2022

“It’s a mix of liquid and debris coming from the ceiling,” TNT’s Allie LaForce reported.

The Mavericks’ tunnel also had a leak.

The Mavericks tunnel also has a leak too pic.twitter.com/VxS88qRYQZ — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) May 25, 2022

This is the second time this season that AAC has had a leak during a game.

Second time this season the @AACenter roof has sprung a leak. First time it happened was March 21, delaying the start of Mavs-Minnesota by about 15 minutes. This leak is much closer to the court, unfortunately, the corner of the court next to the Warriors' bench. — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) May 25, 2022

Game 4 was delayed about 16 minutes due to the leak. The Mavericks entered the game trailing 3-0 in the series but led by 15 at the half.