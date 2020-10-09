Mark Cuban shares photo of Delonte West, promising update

Delonte West has now spent more than a week at a rehab treatment facility, and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban shared a promising update about the former NBA star’s situation on Friday.

Cuban, who helped locate West after he was spotted panhandling in the Dallas area, shared a photo of West on Twitter. The image, which Cuban says West sent to him, shows Delonte on horseback. Cuban said West has a long way to go but has “taken the first steps” and wanted to share the photo as a show of appreciation for the support he has received.

Ladies & Gentlemen, I present to you, Delonte West . A long, long , long way to go, but he has taken the first steps and shared these with all of us as a thank you for the love and support. pic.twitter.com/555twAEVDP — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 9, 2020

Sources close to West told TMZ this week that Delonte is making solid progress in rehab, though it is still early. He appears to have come a long way from when he refused to accept help last year after a video showed him fighting someone in the middle of the freeway.

The Mavericks were the last NBA team West played for, which is why he has a previous relationship with Cuban. West was suspended for having outbursts during his final season with the team in 2012. He has since struggled with mental health and substance abuse issues, so it’s great that he is finally getting some help.