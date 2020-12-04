Markieff Morris reassures Lakers fans about Clippers rumors

Markieff Morris did his best to reassure Los Angeles Lakers fans about the rumored pursuit of him by the rival Clippers.

Morris re-signed with the Lakers last month for the veteran’s minimum. Before that was announced, there were some reports tying him to the Clippers. One report said Markieff wanted to team up with his twin brother. Another report said the Clippers were competing with the Lakers for his services.

“That was just talk, man. They were trying to scare the Lakers fans,” Morris said Thursday regarding the rumors.

Lakers fans will appreciate that.

Markieff was picked up by the Lakers in February after being waived by the Pistons. The 31-year-old averaged 9.7 points and 3.8 rebounds per game in 14 games with the Lakers during the regular season. He appeared in 21 playoff games and averaged 5.9 points and 3.0 rebounds.

Photo: MWinog2777/Wikimedia via cc-by-sa-3.0