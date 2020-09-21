Mason Plumlee roasted for his terrible defense on final play of Game 2

Mason Plumlee was roasted online for his terrible defense on the final play of Game 2 on Sunday night in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Plumlee’s Denver Nuggets lost 105-103 to the Los Angeles Lakers to fall behind 2-0 in the Western Conference Finals. The Lakers won on a 3-pointer from Anthony Davis at the buzzer. Davis got a clean look on the play because Plumlee decided to run into a non-existent screen instead of stick with Davis.

The result was Davis getting an open shot while both Plumlee and Jerami Grant defended LeBron James. The only Nuggets defender who got a hand in Davis’ face was Nikola Jokic.

Those watching immediately let Plumlee hear it with some Twitter criticism.

Mike Malone: “Ok, point to the guy that we absolutely cannot leave wide open right now” Mason Plumlee: pic.twitter.com/QAmz0HzlTb — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) September 21, 2020

Defensive sub Plumlee just completely blew that coverage. Wasn't even screened and just pointed for Grant to switch off LeBron. — John Hollinger (@johnhollinger) September 21, 2020

Plumlee didn't even have a screener take him off of AD, he rerouted to run behind LeBron for no reason lmao. that was probably the dumbest defensive mistake I've ever seen to lose a game. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) September 21, 2020

Shaq’s first words on @NBAonTNT: “Plumlee, what are you doing? What you doing Plumlee???” — nick wright (@getnickwright) September 21, 2020

Mason Plumlee came in as a defensive sub, then *ran himself into a screen that wasn't even there*, and lost track of his man for the game-winner https://t.co/lxkUVwvkQa — Zach Kram (@zachkram) September 21, 2020

honestly man, is Mason Plumlee shaving points? what is this? https://t.co/075E8AxgP7 — Sean Gentille (@seangentille) September 21, 2020

Former All-NBA defender Tony Allen said it was on Plumlee to lock in on Davis.

It was on Plumlee to lock and trail. Since he didn’t, it was on Grant but he didn’t make the read. Game time! AD… 1st team… — Tony Allen (@aa000G9) September 21, 2020

Plumlee had no business leaving his man and letting Davis get such an open look. If he was following coaching instructions, then the coaches screwed up.

And if you didn’t see it, the response from Rajon Rondo was great.