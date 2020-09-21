 Skip to main content
Mason Plumlee roasted for his terrible defense on final play of Game 2

September 20, 2020
by Larry Brown

Mason Plumlee was roasted online for his terrible defense on the final play of Game 2 on Sunday night in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Plumlee’s Denver Nuggets lost 105-103 to the Los Angeles Lakers to fall behind 2-0 in the Western Conference Finals. The Lakers won on a 3-pointer from Anthony Davis at the buzzer. Davis got a clean look on the play because Plumlee decided to run into a non-existent screen instead of stick with Davis.

The result was Davis getting an open shot while both Plumlee and Jerami Grant defended LeBron James. The only Nuggets defender who got a hand in Davis’ face was Nikola Jokic.

Those watching immediately let Plumlee hear it with some Twitter criticism.

Former All-NBA defender Tony Allen said it was on Plumlee to lock in on Davis.

Plumlee had no business leaving his man and letting Davis get such an open look. If he was following coaching instructions, then the coaches screwed up.

And if you didn’t see it, the response from Rajon Rondo was great.

