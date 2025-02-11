Mavericks dealt another brutal injury blow

The Dallas Mavericks just cannot catch a break when it comes to injuries.

Center Daniel Gafford suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of the Mavericks’ Monday game against the Sacramento Kings. The 26-year-old big man was setting a screen and inadvertently banged knees with Kings guard Malik Monk. American Airlines Center was silent as Dallas’ medical personnel attended to Gafford.

The Mavericks’ home broadcast summed up the scene with one word: unbelievable.

The Mavericks later ruled Gafford out of the contest for what the team called a left knee sprain. He finished with four points and three rebounds across 10 minutes played.

Gafford’s injury comes just one game after Anthony Davis suffered an injury that is expected to sideline the team’s newest acquisition for multiple weeks. Gafford joins Davis, PJ Washington, Dwight Powell, and Dereck Lively II on the Mavs’ growing list of injured frontcourt players.

The Mavs came into the Kings game with a 28-25 record and the 8th spot in the West’s postseason race. The Kings, Phoenix Suns, and Golden State Warriors all entered Monday just 1.5 games behind Dallas.