Mavericks fan bloodied after getting beaned by Kyrie Irving pass

A young Dallas Mavericks fan on Saturday got hit in the face by an errant pass from Kyrie Irving.

Irving tried to make a crosscourt pass with over four minutes left in the second quarter at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. But the pass zipped right between two Mavericks players and into the first row of fans sitting courtside.

The ball hit a kid wearing a Mavericks hat squarely in the face. Despite the young fan trying to shrug off the blow, his nose was visibly bleeding.

Kyrie Irving just ROCKED a kid in the front row with a bad pass 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/fkx8mQ75cB — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) January 25, 2025

Irving led the Mavericks in scoring with 22 points in the 122-107 Dallas loss.

The Mavs also lost more than just the game on Saturday. Another key player suffered an injury in the contest and is expected to miss an extended period of time.

The news comes just days after Mavericks center Dereck Lively II was diagnosed with a significant foot injury.

Mavericks star Luka Doncic has also missed the team’s last 16 games due to a calf injury he aggravated last month.

The injuries have clearly affected the Mavericks of late as the team has lost six of its last eight games. With their 24-22 record through 46 games, Dallas has since fallen out of Western Conference’s top six.