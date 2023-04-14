Mavericks hit with big fine for violating NBA’s player resting policy

The Dallas Mavericks chose to sit several key players in last week’s loss to the Chicago Bulls despite still having a chance to qualify for the postseason, and the decision has cost the organization a large sum of money.

The NBA on Friday announced that the Mavericks have been fined $750,000 for conduct detrimental to the league in their April 7 game against the Bulls. An investigation determined that Dallas violated the NBA’s policy on resting players and did so to improve their chances of keeping their first-round pick in next year’s draft.

The press release noted that there was no evidence that the players who did participate in the game were not playing to win.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/t92m7uPKR1 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 14, 2023

Kyrie Irving did not play against Chicago. Luka Doncic sat out most of the game. Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber and Christian Wood were also held out. Green and Wood were given “rest” designations, while the other three were listed with injuries.

The Mavericks blew a late lead and lost to the Bulls, which officially eliminated Dallas from the play-in tournament. More importantly, they now have a better chance of keeping their protected first-round pick, which will have to be sent to the New York Knicks if it falls outside the top 10. That is why it was so obvious that they intentionally tanked.

Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said after Friday’s game that the organization made the decision to rest certain players. This is not the first time Mark Cuban has been fined for a violation related to tanking.