Mavericks issue statement about relocation rumors

It’s been a weird and wild week for the Dallas Mavericks. They shocked the world with the trade of superstar Luka Doncic and then came a growing concern for the safety of their players as they return home on Saturday.

On top of that, there were relocation rumors.

Following the trade of Doncic, speculation ran wild that the Mavericks’ owners, Miriam Adelson and Patrick Dumont, could seek to relocate the franchise to Las Vegas if they’re unable to get a casino built in Texas.

Sharing this A+ analysis on the Luka trade by the always insightful @chris_kratovil Makes a ton of sense to me from the #txlege angle – esp considering Lite Patrick likely done next Session. Good stuff. Read it 👇🏼 #txlege #MFFL pic.twitter.com/VPtBPhgIeu — Adam Loewy (@LoewyLawFirm) February 3, 2025

Given that the Adelson family made their millions in the casino business, the rumor grew legs and quickly spread life wildfire. But they swiftly stepped in to shut down the speculation on Friday evening.

In a statement, Adelson and Dumont expressed their commitment to North Texas and their desire to keep the Mavericks in Dallas.

Mavericks team statement to my @DLLS_Sports teammate @tim_cato in response to relocation speculation that has circulated this week … just one element of his excellent story below: “The Adelson and Dumont Families have already started and are committed to investing and building… https://t.co/IDjOtjXzOw — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 7, 2025

“The Adelson and Dumont Families have already started and are committed to investing and building in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The families have absolutely no plans to move the team out of North Texas,” they said.

During a subsequent conference call, Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison relayed that very message to members of the staff.

Although NBA commissioner Adam Silver may be eyeing Las Vegas as a potential franchise location, it won’t be the Mavericks who plant their roots there. The more likely outcome is they put an expansion team in the desert.