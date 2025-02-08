 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, February 8, 2025

Mavericks issue statement about relocation rumors

February 8, 2025
by Dan Benton
Read

Article Tags

Dallas Mavericks
A Dallas Mavericks logo on a pair of shorts

Nov 5, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the Dallas Mavericks logo during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Charlotte Hornets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a weird and wild week for the Dallas Mavericks. They shocked the world with the trade of superstar Luka Doncic and then came a growing concern for the safety of their players as they return home on Saturday.

On top of that, there were relocation rumors.

Following the trade of Doncic, speculation ran wild that the Mavericks’ owners, Miriam Adelson and Patrick Dumont, could seek to relocate the franchise to Las Vegas if they’re unable to get a casino built in Texas.

Given that the Adelson family made their millions in the casino business, the rumor grew legs and quickly spread life wildfire. But they swiftly stepped in to shut down the speculation on Friday evening.

In a statement, Adelson and Dumont expressed their commitment to North Texas and their desire to keep the Mavericks in Dallas.

“The Adelson and Dumont Families have already started and are committed to investing and building in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The families have absolutely no plans to move the team out of North Texas,” they said.

During a subsequent conference call, Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison relayed that very message to members of the staff.

Although NBA commissioner Adam Silver may be eyeing Las Vegas as a potential franchise location, it won’t be the Mavericks who plant their roots there. The more likely outcome is they put an expansion team in the desert.