Mavericks fans all said the same thing after Kyrie Irving injury

An already despondent Dallas Mavericks fan base was once again in shambles Monday after Kyrie Irving went down with an injury.

Irving hurt his left leg in the first quarter of the Mavs’ Western Conference clash against the Sacramento Kings at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Irving banged knees with Kings center Jonas Valanciunas and had to be helped off the court (video here).

Kyrie’s injury was just the latest point of frustration in what has been an overall rough year to be a Mavericks fan. Several members of Dallas’ fan base expressed their emotions on X following Irving’s exit from Sunday’s game. Many labeled it one of the most painful experiences any fan base has ever had to endure in a single season regardless of sport or league.

I’ve been a Mavs fan my entire life and this season has been the hardest by far — MFFL (@Mavs_FFL) March 4, 2025

Not even a debate anymore, this is the most pain any fanbase has gone through in a single season in sports history.



Man. — MavsMuse (@MavsMuse) March 4, 2025

this mavs season has been so bad for fans that there will be radio shows and blogs ranking the all-time worst sports seasons ever & where this mavs season ranks — Isaac Harris (@IsaacLHarris) March 4, 2025

With Irving out of the lineup, Dallas fell behind by as many as 32 points in the second half. Mavericks supporters in attendance were seen leaving in droves as the team fell down big in the third quarter. The Mavericks lost 122-98.

Mass exodus for Mavs fans after Q3 with their team down in more ways than one. They’ve seen more than enough on this night. pic.twitter.com/99WqabWRGO — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) March 4, 2025

Irving has been one of the lone bright spots remaining for Mavericks fans since the team traded away franchise player Luka Doncic. He entered Monday’s contest averaging 25.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.7 assists on 47.3% shooting from the field. Since the All-Star break, Irving has increased his scoring production to 28.6 points per game.

With Irving likely to miss some time and Anthony Davis still on the injured list, the Mavericks’ season from hell has only gotten more unbearable.