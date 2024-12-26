Mavericks dealt brutal Luka Doncic injury news

The Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday got the worst Christmas surprise imaginable.

The Mavericks lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves 105-99 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Worse news for Mavs fans was that superstar Luka Doncic got injured and left the game well before the final buzzer sounded.

Doncic hurt his leg after planting his left foot on a drive as his team trailed 48-38 with just over two minutes remaining in the first half. The 5-time All-Star was unable to get back on defense and instead signaled toward Dallas’ bench to ask for a substitution. The Mavs star headed to the locker room shortly after and did not return to the game.

Dallas is reportedly bracing for Doncic to be out for “an extended period of time” due to what the team called a calf strain. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Doncic left American Airlines Arena in crutches and is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Thursday.

Reporting for ABC NBA Countdown on Mavericks star Luka Doncic exiting arena with crutches, with an MRI scheduled Thursday to determine severity of his calf strain: pic.twitter.com/yetYyzotRi — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 26, 2024

Doncic injured the same calf that had previously forced the Mavericks guard to miss time back in October.

With All-NBA team and NBA awards requiring players to play at least 65 games, Doncic would be disqualified from end-of-season distinctions if he is forced to miss at least 10 games.

The Mavericks have performed surprisingly well in games this year without Doncic. Dallas is 6-2 sans its top star this season.