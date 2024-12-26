 Skip to main content
Mavericks dealt brutal Luka Doncic injury news

December 25, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Dallas MavericksLuka Doncic
Luka Doncic holds the ball

Apr 26, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) brings the ball up court against the LA Clippers during the first quarter during game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday got the worst Christmas surprise imaginable.

The Mavericks lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves 105-99 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Worse news for Mavs fans was that superstar Luka Doncic got injured and left the game well before the final buzzer sounded.

Doncic hurt his leg after planting his left foot on a drive as his team trailed 48-38 with just over two minutes remaining in the first half. The 5-time All-Star was unable to get back on defense and instead signaled toward Dallas’ bench to ask for a substitution. The Mavs star headed to the locker room shortly after and did not return to the game.

Dallas is reportedly bracing for Doncic to be out for “an extended period of time” due to what the team called a calf strain. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Doncic left American Airlines Arena in crutches and is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Thursday.

Doncic injured the same calf that had previously forced the Mavericks guard to miss time back in October.

With All-NBA team and NBA awards requiring players to play at least 65 games, Doncic would be disqualified from end-of-season distinctions if he is forced to miss at least 10 games.

The Mavericks have performed surprisingly well in games this year without Doncic. Dallas is 6-2 sans its top star this season.

