Mavericks fan ejected after his 2-word message on jumbotron

A fan got the boot on Monday after he publicly called for Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison’s firing during the Mavs’ game against the Sacramento Kings.

The Mavericks took a timeout after falling behind 74-70 midway through the third quarter at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The Mavs’ arena staff ran a karaoke cam segment during the stoppage in play.

The aforementioned fan played along, initially singing to Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.” Once his face was flashed on the AAC jumbotron, he visibly mouthed two words that weren’t part of the lyrics.

“Fire Nico,” the fan clearly tried to say.

The fan made sure to get his message across in the fourth quarter. With the Mavericks leading 103-94 midway through the final period, the fan and his buddy flashed up a “Fire Nico” sign.

Fans are booing because AAC security took away the fire Nico sign Update: it was the same guy who said fire Nico in karaoke pic.twitter.com/K5EQQ0bIKS — Berkan MFFL (@BerkanMFFL) February 11, 2025

The Mavericks fan was later escorted out of the building, prompting the rest of the crowd to shower the security staff with boos.

Dallas has been in controversy over alleged death threats Harrison has received over the Luka Doncic trade. Security had reportedly been beefed up as a result.

To make matters worse for Mavs fans, the team blew a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter to lose to the Kings 129-128 in overtime. Another Mavericks player also got injured during the contest.

February has not been kind to the Mavericks fan base.