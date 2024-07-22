Mavericks sign former 20-ppg scorer

The Dallas Mavericks are reuniting with a player who made a deep postseason run with them just two years ago.

Veteran guard Spencer Dinwiddie on Monday agreed to a one-year deal with the Mavericks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Dinwiddie previously played for the Mavericks when they acquired him in a trade with the Washington Wizards midway through the 2021-22 season. He averaged 15.8 points per game in 23 regular-season games that year and then played a significant role in the playoffs, where Dallas lost in the Western Conference Finals.

Dallas brought Dinwiddie back the following season, and he averaged 17.7 points and 5.3 assists per game before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets. That began Dinwiddie’s second stint with the Nets, as he had the best season of his career with them when he averaged 20.6 points per game in 2019-20.

Dinwiddie last played for the Los Angeles Lakers, and there was talk of them potentially bringing him back. Instead, the 31-year-old should provide some much-needed depth in the backcourt for the defending Western Conference champions.