Report: Mavericks working out ex-NBA champion

The Dallas Mavericks are coming off an impressive nine-win postseason, but they could be adding someone who has gotten all 16 wins before.

JD Shaw of Hoops Rumors reported this week that the Mavs are hosting a free-agent mini-camp this week with over 30 players in attendance. One of the most notable attendees is former No. 4 overall pick Dion Waiters.

Waiters, still only 30 years old, won a title with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, averaging 11.9 points per game for them that season. Known for his scoring chutzpah, Waiters has not played in the NBA since his Lakers stint.

Dallas has several open roster spots to work with after trading four players (Boban Marjanovic, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss, and Sterling Brown) to the Houston Rockets for Christian Wood. They do already look good on the wing with Reggie Bullock and Dorian Finney-Smith under contract for next season plus Tim Hardaway Jr. set to return from injury. But it may be worth kicking the tires on Waiters to see what he has left, if for nothing else than the memes.