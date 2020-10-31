Megan Rapinoe, Sue Bird get engaged

Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird are officially engaged.

Bird shared a photo on Instagram Friday that showed Rapinoe slipping a ring on the basketball star’s finger.

Bird and Rapinoe have been dating since 2017 and are now engaged over three years later.

The two form an incredibly athletic couple.

Bird is a four-time WNBA champion and 11-time WNBA All-Star. She has also won four Olympic gold medals and two NCAA championships. Rapinoe plays for OL Reign in the National Women’s Soccer League. She has been a member of the US Senior Women’s National Team since 2006 and has won an Olympic gold medal and two FIFA World Cups.

The two have had a lot to celebrate recently. Earlier in October, they shared a kiss after Bird’s Seattle Storm won the WNBA championship.

Photo: SusanLesch/Wikimedia via cc by 4.0