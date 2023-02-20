Meyers Leonard officially getting another chance in NBA

Over two calendar years since we last saw him in the NBA, Meyers Leonard is back.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday that the Milwaukee Bucks are signing the seven-footer Leonard to a ten-day contract. Leonard’s last NBA appearance came in Jan. 2021.

There were a couple of reasons behind Leonard’s absence from the NBA. While he was a member of the Miami Heat in the 2020-21 season, he used an anti-semitic slur while on a video game stream. Leonard was fined and suspended for doing so and was traded by the Heat in a salary dump move just days later. His contract then expired after the season, and he underwent ankle surgery in the summer (later being found to have nerve damage in his right leg).

Now 30 years old, Leonard is recovered from his injury and has also made significant amends for his behavior with members of the Jewish community. A big body as well as 39.0 percent career three-point shooter, Leonard will be getting an opportunity to make an impact on the 41-17 Bucks coming out of the All-Star break.