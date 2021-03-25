Meyers Leonard waived by Thunder week after trade

Meyers Leonard will soon be looking for a new team.

The 29-year-old big man was waived by the Thunder on Thursday.

The move comes a week after Leonard was traded to Oklahoma City as part of the Trevor Ariza deal. OKC also received a second-round pick as part of the trade.

Leonard was never expected to report to the Thunder, so this outcome was anticipated. The big man is under a suspension from the NBA for using an anti-Semitic slur during a livestream of a video game.

Perhaps Leonard will catch on with another team as time passes. He averaged 3.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in under 10 minutes per game for the Heat this season.