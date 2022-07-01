Miami Heat went all-out in recruitment effort of franchise legend

When the free agency negotiation period opened on Thursday, the Miami Heat wasted no time going after a very important player.

According to veteran reporter Tim Reynolds, the Heat sent a delegation of employees to recruit Udonis Haslem. The Heat are hoping that Haslem will return to them for a 20th season.

To show his continued importance and value to the franchise, the Miami Heat sent a delegation of employees to make a free agency pitch to Udonis Haslem promptly at 6pm tonight with hopes of luring him back for Year 20. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) June 30, 2022

Haslem is 42 and has played for the Heat since 2003. If he returns to the team, he would match the late Kobe Bryant for the second-longest tenure by an NBA player with the same team. Dirk Nowitzki is the record holder with 21 seasons played for the Mavericks.

After the playoffs ended, Haslem indicated he was uncertain about his playing future. Even though he is barely a contributor on the court, Haslem offers a strong locker-room presence and functions somewhat as a coach.