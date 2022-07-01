 Skip to main content
Miami Heat went all-out in recruitment effort of franchise legend

June 30, 2022
by Larry Brown
When the free agency negotiation period opened on Thursday, the Miami Heat wasted no time going after a very important player.

According to veteran reporter Tim Reynolds, the Heat sent a delegation of employees to recruit Udonis Haslem. The Heat are hoping that Haslem will return to them for a 20th season.

Haslem is 42 and has played for the Heat since 2003. If he returns to the team, he would match the late Kobe Bryant for the second-longest tenure by an NBA player with the same team. Dirk Nowitzki is the record holder with 21 seasons played for the Mavericks.

After the playoffs ended, Haslem indicated he was uncertain about his playing future. Even though he is barely a contributor on the court, Haslem offers a strong locker-room presence and functions somewhat as a coach.

