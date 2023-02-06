Ex-LeBron James teammate open to rejoining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve their roster ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, and one of LeBron James’ former teammates says he would be willing to help.

Michael Beasley, who last played in the NBA for the Lakers during the 2018-19 season, told TMZ this week that he would be open to playing with LeBron again.

“I’m down. I’m down to do a lot, yeah, 100 percent. If they call, I’m not gonna let my pride get in the way, 100 percent,” Beasley said.

Beasley also played alongside James with the Miami Heat earlier in his career. The 34-year-old was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft and has bounced all over the place since. Beasley has played for seven different NBA teams and spent multiple stints playing professionally overseas.

Beasley offered to help the Lakers when they were struggling last season, but they did not take him up on it. We doubt they will this time, either.

The Lakers tried to make a big splash by trading for Kyrie Irving, but the Dallas Mavericks made the Brooklyn Nets a better offer and landed the star point guard. LeBron raised some eyebrows with a cryptic tweet after L.A. missed out on Irving.