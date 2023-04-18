Michael Beasley issues statement after being linked to Chinese scandal

Michael Beasley issued a statement via Instagram Monday to distance himself from a scandal involving the Chinese basketball team with whom he had signed.

The Shanghai Sharks were disqualified from the playoffs in the Chinese Basketball Association after being suspected of fixing a game.

Even though he was released by the team in October, Beasley’s name was attached to headlines from some media outlets reporting on the situation involving the Sharks.

Eric Bledsoe, Michael Beasley CBA team the Shanghai Sharks have been disqualified from playoff contention due to suspicions of game-fixinghttps://t.co/QhaSYECd4P — ClutchPoints NBA (@ClutchPointsNBA) April 17, 2023

Beasley responded via Instagram to make clear that he was not involved in the matter and was not playing this season because of an injury.

Michael Beasley on IG: “I was unable to participate in the CBA…I had no involvement in the recent allegations of game-fixing within the Shanghai Sharks organization” Major social & news accounts today suggesting Beasley’s in China could’ve been easily avoided Next time Google pic.twitter.com/5Gr0UrYYIq — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) April 17, 2023

Beasley, 34, had signed with the Sharks in June but only played four games for them in October before parting ways. It sounds like he has issues with the team that are unrelated to the scandal.