Michael Beasley issues statement after being linked to Chinese scandal

April 17, 2023
by Larry Brown
Michael Beasley taking a shot

Mar 28, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Knicks forward Michael Beasley (8) before a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Beasley issued a statement via Instagram Monday to distance himself from a scandal involving the Chinese basketball team with whom he had signed.

The Shanghai Sharks were disqualified from the playoffs in the Chinese Basketball Association after being suspected of fixing a game.

Even though he was released by the team in October, Beasley’s name was attached to headlines from some media outlets reporting on the situation involving the Sharks.

Beasley responded via Instagram to make clear that he was not involved in the matter and was not playing this season because of an injury.

Beasley, 34, had signed with the Sharks in June but only played four games for them in October before parting ways. It sounds like he has issues with the team that are unrelated to the scandal.

