Michael Block reveals the most famous person he has heard from

Michael Block’s fairytale weekend is turning into a storybook week.

Following his tied-for-15th place performance at the PGA Championship, Block received an invitation to play in the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth this week via a sponsor’s exemption.

Block has continued to spend time with the media since becoming a famous figure over the weekend. He told reporters in Texas on Tuesday that he hasn’t been able to keep up with all the people who have reached out to him. But he did say he heard from one particular person who stood out from the others: Michael Jordan.

MJ noticed that Block was wearing some Jordan brand shoes at the PGA Championship and reached out on that basis. Block was overwhelmed.

“I’m a big Jordan guy my whole life. I was a little kid in Iowa saving 100 bucks for a pair of Jordans back in the day. Pretty darn cool, to say the least,” Block said of hearing from Jordan.

Jordan’s message was supportive.

“It was something in the way that what he saw is why he loves the game of golf so much,” Block said.

That’s pretty cool. That just puts into context how famous Block became and how many people he reached. He was even hearing from Michael Jordan following his huge major performance. Block also said he has received tons of offers regarding the club he used to make a hole-in-one during the final round on Sunday.