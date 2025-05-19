Michael Jordan’s son Marcus announces personal news over social media

Marcus Jordan is making some big changes after his latest run-in with the law.

Marcus, the son of retired basketball icon Michael Jordan, announced a notable development over social media this week. In a post to his Instagram Story, Marcus revealed that he is now 40 days sober.

Marcus made the announcement as part of a gym photo post, writing, “40 days sober & counting” in his caption. You can see a screenshot of the post here.

The decision by Marcus to begin on the road to sobriety comes after he was arrested last February in Maitland, Fla. for driving under the influence. Marcus got his Lamborghini SUV stuck on some train tracks and was allegedly visibly intoxicated and slurring his speech when approached by responding officers. Eventually, Marcus would reportedly become combative with the officers, even saying at one point, “I’m Michael Jordan’s son.”

You can read more details about the arrest here.

Marcus, who was formally hit with three charges (DUI with property damage, resisting arrest, and possession of ketamine), has officially entered a “not guilty plea” in the case. In a recent court filing, Marcus and his attorneys also admitted that the 34-year-old has been dealing with alcohol and substance abuse issues and would like the opportunity to enter into a treatment program.

The second-eldest son of the Chicago Bulls legend Michael and his ex-wife Juanita Vanoy, Marcus played college basketball as a shooting guard for the University of Central Florida from 2009-12. He had a previous alcohol-related arrest many years ago but is now taking an important step to recovery by choosing sobriety.