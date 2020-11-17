Michael Jordan wants to draft LaMelo Ball?

LaMelo Ball may have one heck of a believer ahead of this week’s NBA Draft.

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reported Tuesday that there are people within the Charlotte Hornets front office, possibly even owner Michael Jordan himself, who want Ball. The Hornets hold the No. 3 overall pick.

The 19-year-old Ball, a 6-foot-7 point guard, is probably the best-known prospect of the entire 2020 draft class. That said, Charlotte’s two leading scorers last season were a pair of point guards in Devonte’ Graham and Terry Rozier. But they would still be hard-pressed to pass on Ball if he is available when they are on the clock.

There is no guarantee of that though, as Ball could fit well in Minnesota or Golden State, the two teams with the picks ahead of the Hornets. But Jordan’s supposed interest in Ball is certainly something, especially considering his past beef with Ball’s father.