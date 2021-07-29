 Skip to main content
Alex Ovechkin pays tribute to Michael Jordan with contract announcement

July 28, 2021
by Larry Brown

Alex Ovechkin

Alex Ovechkin on Tuesday announced that he was returning to the Washington Capitals on a new contract. The way he made the announcement was a nod to Michael Jordan.

Ovi shared a tweet saying “I’m back DC !!!!!”

What does that have to do with Jordan?

In 1995, when Jordan decided to return to the NBA after a brief attempt playing professional baseball, he did so with an announcement that said, “I’m back.”

Ovi was going for the same feeling.

Not only is Ovechkin back, but he signed a 5-year, $47.5 million deal, ensuring the 35-year-old should be with the Caps for years to come.

