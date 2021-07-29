Alex Ovechkin pays tribute to Michael Jordan with contract announcement

Alex Ovechkin on Tuesday announced that he was returning to the Washington Capitals on a new contract. The way he made the announcement was a nod to Michael Jordan.

Ovi shared a tweet saying “I’m back DC !!!!!”

What does that have to do with Jordan?

In 1995, when Jordan decided to return to the NBA after a brief attempt playing professional baseball, he did so with an announcement that said, “I’m back.”

Ovi was going for the same feeling.

Not only is Ovechkin back, but he signed a 5-year, $47.5 million deal, ensuring the 35-year-old should be with the Caps for years to come.