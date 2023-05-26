 Skip to main content
Michael Malone has brutal response to question about Lakers

May 26, 2023
by Grey Papke
Michael Malone smiling

Feb 5, 2020; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts during the fourth quarter against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone is ready to move on from talking about the Los Angeles Lakers, whether the media is or not.

Malone offered a fairly brutal response to a question Friday when asked about the narrative during the Western Conference Finals surrounding the Lakers more than it did the Nuggets. Malone was asked if he expected that to continue in the NBA Finals, which prompted a pretty sharp response.

“If anyone is still talking about the Lakers, that’s on them,” Malone said. “They’ve gone fishing. We’re still playing.”

The Nuggets swept the Lakers, but that did not stop a lot of the talk being about Los Angeles’ loss as opposed to Denver’s win. One member of the media even called that out after Game 4.

The Laker talk is understandable, but the Nuggets did dismantle them fairly thoroughly. Once the Eastern Conference Finals conclude, they will probably get the attention they deserve.

