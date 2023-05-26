Michael Malone has brutal response to question about Lakers

Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone is ready to move on from talking about the Los Angeles Lakers, whether the media is or not.

Malone offered a fairly brutal response to a question Friday when asked about the narrative during the Western Conference Finals surrounding the Lakers more than it did the Nuggets. Malone was asked if he expected that to continue in the NBA Finals, which prompted a pretty sharp response.

Michael Malone was asked about his comments about narrative being all about Lakers and not Denver in last round and if narrative will be same for Nuggets entering Finals: “If anyone is still talking about the Lakers, that’s on them. They’ve gone fishing. We’re still playing.” — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) May 26, 2023

“If anyone is still talking about the Lakers, that’s on them,” Malone said. “They’ve gone fishing. We’re still playing.”

The Nuggets swept the Lakers, but that did not stop a lot of the talk being about Los Angeles’ loss as opposed to Denver’s win. One member of the media even called that out after Game 4.

The Laker talk is understandable, but the Nuggets did dismantle them fairly thoroughly. Once the Eastern Conference Finals conclude, they will probably get the attention they deserve.