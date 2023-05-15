Michael Wilbon goes viral for protest move against Ja Morant

Michael Wilbon is taking his anti-Ja Morant stance beyond just the airwaves of ESPN.

The veteran sports journalist Wilbon went viral this week after revealing his protest move against the Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Morant, who just got himself into more hot water with another gun-flashing video (see here).

Noting that Morant has a number of endorsement deals, including a Nike signature shoe, Wilbon said Morant’s shoe is banned in his own household.

“I know in my house, I told [my son] Matthew, ‘You can’t have that shoe,'” Wilbon said. “‘I’m not buying that shoe. You’re not buying that shoe. Our money as a family is not going toward that.’ And so, I’m not the only one who’s gonna feel that way.”

Here is the full clip of Wilbon’s remarks.

"What's going to happen now? Nike gonna pull that shoe? Is Powerade gonna pull that drink? I know in my house, I told [my son] you can't have the shoe… Our money as a family is not going toward that." Michael Wilbon on Ja Morantpic.twitter.com/3dXiIerHnZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 15, 2023

Wilbon is obviously well within his rights to dictate what goes down in his household. If Wilbon feels that Morant is setting a terrible example for his kids and thus should not be rewarded with the family’s dollars, that is his prerogative as a consumer (and one that could deliver a message to Nike about Morant’s viability as a pitchman as well).

This is just the latest boneheaded move for Morant, who already got himself suspended during the regular season over a different gun scandal but clearly has not learned his lesson. If anything, Wilbon may have taken it lightly on Morant given that this fellow ESPN colleague ripped Morant to shreds.