NBA reporter absolutely lambastes Ja Morant over latest gun video

Ja Morant has faced an immense amount of criticism since the latest video of him waving a gun around went viral, but few people have bashed the Memphis Grizzlies star as emphatically as ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

MacMahon spoke about the Morant situation during an appearance on the latest episode of the “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective” podcast. He called Morant a “dummy” and said the 23-year old will probably lose his shoe deal with Nike.

“You’re costing yourself $39 million by being a dummy. You’re putting the rest of that (Grizzlies) contract at stake,” MacMahon said. “That Nike signature shoe endorsement deal? Those are gonna be the Ja one-and-done’s. Why would you keep investing in this guy if you don’t have to? I’m sure there are character clauses in that contract. They’re probably gonna end up pulling the plug on him.

“What a doofus. Ja is trying to be cool and makes himself look like a total fool. And his trade value is lower than Jordan Poole. How’s that for some damn rap?”

Morant has been suspended indefinitely by the Grizzlies after yet another Instagram live video showed him holding a gun. This one went viral barely two months after a similar one led to Morant being suspended for eight games back in March.

Morant seems likely to be hit with a lengthy suspension this time.

We may never find out if Morant’s trade value is actually lower than Poole’s, as it still seems unlikely that the Grizzlies will part ways with the former No. 2 overall pick. Morant signed a five-year rookie max extension last summer that could be worth up to $231 million. Memphis will probably do everything they can to justify keeping him.