Mikal Bridges has word of caution for his Knicks teammates before Game 3

Mikal Bridges has been here before and knows not to celebrate just yet.
Bridges was a key piece for a 2021 Phoenix Suns team on the verge of glory in the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Suns convincingly won the first two games of the series by double digits before losing the next four games in a row.
It was an unceremonious end for Bridges that remained etched in his brain as he spoke to reporters on Sunday morning, less than 24 hours before Game 3 tipped off at Madison Square Garden.
“I just remember losing four straight. That’s what I remember out of that,” Bridges said of his past NBA Finals experience with the Suns.
“[My New York Knicks teammates] all know too, and they understand as well that the series is far from over. … It’s always going to stick with you.”
Bridges added that he believes New York’s coaching staff has done “a great job” of ensuring the Knicks maintain a “0-0” mentality and not get complacent with their series lead.
One huge difference between how the Bucks-Suns series started and the current NBA Finals is that the Knicks stole both the first two games on the road, giving them a huge advantage as the series shifts to New York.
The Spurs face the tall task of trying to come back in the series in front of a New York City crowd expected to be as rabid as ever. But Bridges still doesn’t want his team letting up one bit.