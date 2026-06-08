Mikal Bridges has word of caution for his Knicks teammates before Game 3

Mikal Bridges has been here before and knows not to celebrate just yet.

Bridges was a key piece for a 2021 Phoenix Suns team on the verge of glory in the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks . The Suns convincingly won the first two games of the series by double digits before losing the next four games in a row.

It was an unceremonious end for Bridges that remained etched in his brain as he spoke to reporters on Sunday morning, less than 24 hours before Game 3 tipped off at Madison Square Garden.

“I just remember losing four straight. That’s what I remember out of that,” Bridges said of his past NBA Finals experience with the Suns.

“[My New York Knicks teammates] all know too, and they understand as well that the series is far from over. … It’s always going to stick with you.”

Bridges added that he believes New York’s coaching staff has done “a great job” of ensuring the Knicks maintain a “0-0” mentality and not get complacent with their series lead.

One huge difference between how the Bucks-Suns series started and the current NBA Finals is that the Knicks stole both the first two games on the road, giving them a huge advantage as the series shifts to New York.

The Spurs face the tall task of trying to come back in the series in front of a New York City crowd expected to be as rabid as ever. But Bridges still doesn’t want his team letting up one bit.