Mike Breen calls Steph Curry’s winning eagle putt in great remix

Stephen Curry completely stole the show at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament on Sunday, and the internet had a blast with the performance.

Curry drained a long eagle putt on the 18th hole to come from behind and beat former tennis pro Mardy Fish in Lake Tahoe. The only thing that made the 18-foot eagle putt better was when someone matched the video with one of ESPN/ABC announcer Mike Breen’s legendary “bang!” calls.

Mike Breen calls the walk-off eagle putt from Stephen Curry to win the American Century Championship. #Curry #Bang pic.twitter.com/G8GOMcBvTi — Michael Kelly (@MichaelLKelly) July 16, 2023

As if the eagle putt wasn’t enough of a highlight, Curry also had a hole-in-one earlier in the round on the par-3 7th hole at Eaglewood Tahoe Golf Course. A Breen mashup was created for that shot, too.

NBA fans have grown accustomed to Curry performing in the clutch, but he proved on Sunday that he can do that in more than one sport. The scene after his winning putt was pretty electric (see it here), even if it wasn’t quite as wild as some of his best moments on the hardwood.