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Mike Brown becomes a meme for his bizarre ‘Who Let The Dogs Out’ moment

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Mike Brown at a press conference

Mike Brown is apparently a big fan of the Baha Men.

The New York Knicks head coach Brown spoke with reporters on Tuesday at 2026 NBA Finals Media Day. Brown’s Knicks will tip off Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday at Frost Bank Arena in San Antonio, Texas.

In the middle of his press conference, Brown bizarrely began singing “Who Let The Dogs Out?” complete with a guttural “Who? Who? Who? Who?” Take a look at the strange video.

Apparently, the context was Brown telling a story about how he used to coach children’s flag football right there in San Antonio. Brown said that he would get the parents hyped up by starting a “Who Let The Dogs Out?” chant.

But the motivational connotation was lost on many social media users. Instead, the clip was pulled out of context, and Brown very quickly became a meme on X dot com.

Brown, the two-time former NBA Coach of the Year, is in his first season as the head coach of the Knicks. He was pulling these kinds of entertaining press-conference stunts even dating back to his time with the Sacramento Kings, and now Brown is bringing the same energy to this year’s NBA Finals as well.

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