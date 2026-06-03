Mike Brown becomes a meme for his bizarre ‘Who Let The Dogs Out’ moment

Mike Brown is apparently a big fan of the Baha Men.

The New York Knicks head coach Brown spoke with reporters on Tuesday at 2026 NBA Finals Media Day. Brown’s Knicks will tip off Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday at Frost Bank Arena in San Antonio, Texas.

In the middle of his press conference, Brown bizarrely began singing “Who Let The Dogs Out?” complete with a guttural “Who? Who? Who? Who?” Take a look at the strange video.

Mike Brown is WILDING pic.twitter.com/KyEZ6nuiYn — Hater Report (@HaterReport) June 2, 2026

Apparently, the context was Brown telling a story about how he used to coach children’s flag football right there in San Antonio. Brown said that he would get the parents hyped up by starting a “Who Let The Dogs Out?” chant.

Mike Brown shares a story about coaching children's flag football in San Antonio



He would have the parents do a "Who Let The Dogs Out?" chant pic.twitter.com/JO7bEaK1hM — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) June 2, 2026

But the motivational connotation was lost on many social media users. Instead, the clip was pulled out of context, and Brown very quickly became a meme on X dot com.

The Knicks getting ready for their first Finals appearance since 1999



Mike Brown: pic.twitter.com/kRrjCTuKvs — Hard Rock Bet (@HardRockBet) June 2, 2026

Mike Brown has Finals FEVER pic.twitter.com/1vYtCHCIIX — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) June 2, 2026

Is my coach really singing who let the dogs out one day before game 1 of the NBA finals https://t.co/xiMyBnvXAR — Free Diawara (@DiawaraMuse) June 2, 2026

Congrats on the ring Wemby I’m proud of you https://t.co/DqBtjbEMJ1 — Drakko (@Archiv3dintrnet) June 2, 2026

Brown, the two-time former NBA Coach of the Year, is in his first season as the head coach of the Knicks. He was pulling these kinds of entertaining press-conference stunts even dating back to his time with the Sacramento Kings , and now Brown is bringing the same energy to this year’s NBA Finals as well.