 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, May 15, 2023

1 playoff team not expected to pursue Mike Budenholzer

May 15, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Mike Budenholzer looking on

Mar 9, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Budenholzer is one of the top candidates available on the job market, but one playoff team that seems like a reasonable landing spot for him reportedly is not interested.

Phoenix sports radio host John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 said Monday that he does not expect the Suns to have interest in Budenholzer.

Budenholzer has been a head coach for the last 10 seasons. He spent five with the Atlanta Hawks and then the last five seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Though Budenholzer led the Bucks to the NBA championship two seasons ago, the team fired him after their first-round playoff exit this season.

During his time with the Bucks, Milwaukee went 271-120 (.693 winning percentage) in the regular season and won eight playoff series.

The Suns have lost in the conference semifinals two seasons in a row but made the conference finals in 2021. They reportedly have their eye on a specific replacement for Monty Williams.

Article Tags

Mike BudenholzerPhoenix Suns
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus