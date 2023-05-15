1 playoff team not expected to pursue Mike Budenholzer

Mike Budenholzer is one of the top candidates available on the job market, but one playoff team that seems like a reasonable landing spot for him reportedly is not interested.

Phoenix sports radio host John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 said Monday that he does not expect the Suns to have interest in Budenholzer.

I do not expect the Phoenix Suns to have interest in Mike Budenholzer for their vacant head coaching job. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) May 15, 2023

Budenholzer has been a head coach for the last 10 seasons. He spent five with the Atlanta Hawks and then the last five seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Though Budenholzer led the Bucks to the NBA championship two seasons ago, the team fired him after their first-round playoff exit this season.

During his time with the Bucks, Milwaukee went 271-120 (.693 winning percentage) in the regular season and won eight playoff series.

The Suns have lost in the conference semifinals two seasons in a row but made the conference finals in 2021. They reportedly have their eye on a specific replacement for Monty Williams.