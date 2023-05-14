Suns reportedly targeting 1 specific replacement for Monty Williams

The Phoenix Suns have fired Monty Williams as their head coach and reportedly have a replacement in mind.

The Suns on Saturday made the decision to part ways with Williams, who had coached the team for four seasons.

NBA reporter Marc Stein says the Suns have their eye on Tyronn Lue as a replacement. Phoenix reportedly will check in with Lue and the Los Angeles Clippers to see about the possibility of getting him as their next coach.

The Suns, league sources say, are expected to explore the feasibility of trying to lure Tyronn Lue away from the Clippers after tonight's abrupt dismissal of Monty Williams as coach. More NBA from me: https://t.co/A6ycVmnrjq — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 14, 2023

Lue has been the Clippers’ head coach for the last three seasons. This season, the team lost in the first round of the playoffs as both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were unavailable for several games.

What’s interesting is that two seasons ago, Lue’s Clippers lost in the Western Conference Finals to Williams’ Suns. Now the Suns want to replace Williams with the coach who lost to Phoenix.

The Suns weren’t able to win in the playoffs without their top players available (Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton). The Clippers weren’t able to win the playoffs without their top players available either (Leonard and George). That obviously makes Lue well qualified to do for the Suns what owner Mat Ishbia did not think Williams could do, right?