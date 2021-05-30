Mike Conley admits how strange it is to get booed in Memphis

Mike Conley became a Memphis Grizzlies franchise icon. Now he’s playing against his former team as a member of the Utah Jazz, while Memphis’ new point guard takes the plaudits.

Conley reflected on the role shift after Saturday’s win, discussing how Ja Morant was now playing the role he used to — and how Conley had become the “villain.”

Mike Conley, on facing Ja in Memphis: "It's surreal — him wearing the jersey I'm so used to wearing, getting the cheers I'm used to hearing. You live long enough, you become the villain — and I've become that for the Memphis Grizzlies." — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) May 30, 2021

Plenty in Memphis will dispute that Conley could ever be the villain. He was an All-Star there for 12 seasons and a core part of the franchise. Ultimately, when the opportunity came to pick Morant in the 2019 draft, Memphis had to take it, and they moved Conley to Utah to give him the chance to start and contend.

Conley hit seven threes and scored 27 points in Utah’s Game 3 win. It’s safe to say he played the villain role to perfection.