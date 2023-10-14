Details emerge regarding Miles Bridges’ latest arrest

Miles Bridges turned himself in on Friday in response to a warrant for his arrest being issued for his alleged violation of a protection order. The development is another twist in the ongoing legal troubles for the Charlotte Hornets forward.

Bridges surrendered to the authorities on Friday morning at Lincoln County in Charlotte, N.C. He was released on a $1,000 bond.

Bridges missed the entire 2022-23 NBA season following domestic assault allegations made against him by his ex-girlfriend last June. The 25-year-old forward has since pleaded “no contest” to avoid jail time. He has been gearing up to play this coming season.

However, Bridges’ NBA future has been shrouded in doubt once again.

Bridges allegedly violated a protection order that arose from the original domestic violence case from last year. The violation allegedly occurred in January but was not previously served.

Bridges also has an unserved criminal summons over an incident on October 6. The summons alleges Bridges committed another violation of the protection order, along with misdemeanor child abuse, and injury to personal property.

Details stemming from those incidents have now come to light. According to WSOC reporter Joe Bruno, the accusations against Bridges include “continually” contacting his ex-girlfriend through phone and social media.

The October incident reportedly occurred during a custody exchange. Bridges allegedly threw billiard balls at his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle, damaging her windshield. Their children were inside the vehicle during the altercation. Bridges also allegedly issued verbal threats against the victim.

We now have details on the January 2023 domestic violence protective order violation that the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office was trying to serve Miles Bridges on. Bridges is accused of violating the order by “continually” contacting the victim on social media and by phone.… pic.twitter.com/tLrWD1NAe5 — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) October 13, 2023

Both the Hornets and the league have stated that they are “looking into the situation” and are in the process of gathering more information.

Bridges has played in four NBA seasons since entering the league in 2018. He averaged 13.4 points and 5.6 rebounds across 291 games played for the Hornets in that span. Bridges was expected to receive a max or near-max contract before the allegations came to light.