Mitchell Robinson could return for Knicks in playoffs?

New York Knicks fans have had a lot to celebrate lately, and now Mitchell Robinson could be offering them something more.

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau provided a somewhat positive update on Robinson’s health before Saturday’s game against Charlotte. Thibodeau said that Robinson “still has a ways to go” but is progressing well and has not been ruled out for the playoffs, per Knicks writer Jonathan Macri.

The seven-footer Robinson suffered a metatarsal fracture in his right foot back in late March and underwent surgery. Nerlens Noel has filled in nicely as the Knicks’ starting center in Robinson’s continued absence but is a little less dynamic, especially offensively.

Robinson will obviously have a better chance to return the deeper the Knicks go in the playoffs. They have clinched at least a top-six seed in the Eastern Conference, and the future looks even brighter as well.

Photo: Tdorante10/Wikimedia via CC-BY-SA 4.0