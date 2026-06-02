New details emerge regarding Mitchell Robinson’s finger injury

Some details have finally emerged regarding the mysterious finger injury that has New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson ’s status for the NBA Finals in question.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Tuesday that Robinson “is resolute” on playing in Game 1 despite a broken pinkie finger. While details surrounding the injury are still “murky,” he added that there is some new information on how it happened.

“What he has is a broken pinkie, but more specifically, damage to his fifth metacarpal,” Charania said. “What I do know is that Mitchell Robinson hurt himself at his own home.”

The latest on status of key Knicks center Mitchell Robinson for Game 1 of the Finals in San Antonio for NBA Today: pic.twitter.com/bNLKaFP1Ut — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 2, 2026

That might cut down on some of the concerns that Robinson hurt himself doing something reckless, and was perhaps just a fluke. Of course, there is no way of knowing for sure, and the Knicks and Robinson do not appear to be in the mood to explain it.

Robinson was seen practicing Tuesday without a brace on his hand, though Charania noted he will likely have to wear one in an actual game.

Robinson is the Knicks’ top center off the bench and is known for his defensive presence down low. He has delivered solid bench contributions throughout the postseason, averaging 5.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks in 14.2 minutes per game. Having him will be especially important with Victor Wembanyama set to line up on the other side.