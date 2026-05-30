Mitchell Robinson has profane message for his critics after his injury

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson had a message for the haters after news emerged regarding his injury ahead of the NBA Finals.

Robinson took to Instagram to acknowledge fan support after he suffered a mysterious broken pinkie finger ahead of the start of the Finals. He also took aim at those who, in his words, “want to see me down and hurt.”

“The ones that want to see me down and hurt all I gotta say for you is f— you,” Robinson wrote (profanity edited by LBS). “And last the ones that say they love and care about me but can’t be there for me when I need them but I’m always there when they need me god will get you.”

Robinson’s situation remains a bit of a mystery. We know he broke his right pinkie finger and had to undergo surgery on it, but we do not know when or how the injury happened. For now, the plan is to have the center try to play through it.

Robinson is the Knicks’ top center off the bench and is known for his defensive presence down low. He has delivered solid bench contributions throughout the postseason, averaging 5.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks in 14.2 minutes per game.