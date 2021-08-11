Monta Ellis attempting NBA comeback

Four years after he last played in the NBA, Monta Ellis wants another shot.

The former Golden State Warriors guard told Alder Almo of Empire Sports Media this week that he is attempting an NBA comeback.

“I still got a lot of gas in the tank,” said Ellis. “My body is healthy, my mind is focused, so I could definitely help a playoff team with the skills and the knowledge of the game I have right now.

“Just bring me in and give me a look,” Ellis continued. “You can make the decision. I’m just asking for a shot, just for a look. I ain’t asking for no contract. I ain’t asking to get $5 million. I’m not asking to get $10 million. I’m not asking to get $1 million. The only thing I’m asking is to get a look. I let my game speak for itself.”

Ellis, now 35 years old, last played for the Indiana Pacers in 2016-17. He fell out of favor in the NBA amid the shift away from inefficient volume scorers with poor defense and an inability to hit the three consistently. Thus, it is hard to imagine that Ellis would catch on again in the league unless his skillset has changed dramatically in the years since.

For what it’s worth, Ellis did generate a bit of interest from a notable team back in 2019. But a contender looking for some quick-serve offense off the bench would probably be able to find somebody younger and more versatile.