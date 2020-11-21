Did Montrezl Harrell hint at stunning Lakers signing with tweet?

Montrezl Harrell stunned everyone by leaving the Los Angeles Clippers to possibly sign with the rival Lakers on Friday. The crazy thing is Harrell may have hinted at the surprise earlier in the day.

Harrell tweeted early Friday that the day would “be really interesting!”

Today will be really interesting! — Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) November 20, 2020

Harrell likely knew what he had up his sleeve.

He’s likely to take a two-year, $19 million deal with the Lakers that includes an option in the second year. He is a Klutch Sports client, which represents LeBron James and numerous other Lakers players, so it’s no surprise he ended up in Purple and Gold.

The Harrell signing also helps explain what happened with Dwight Howard. Howard originally tweeted he was re-signing with the Lakers, but he deleted it and ended up in Philly for the veteran’s minimum. Maybe the Lakers did not come through with an offer for him because they ended up with Harrell instead.

Harrell, 26, is the reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

The Lakers have added Dennis Schroder, Wes Matthews, and Harrell. But they may end up losing someone else.